Food Drive: Washington DC Pickleball

Saturday, November 1st, 2025 @ 2:00:pm
Adams Morgan PorchFest
Adams Morgan, Washington, DC
1 of 4 designated DC pickleball courts in your quadrant of the city
When Our Pickleball Community Stands Together, No One Stands Alone.
Join Washington DC Pickleball in giving back this holiday season. Donate funds, or food items to the Capital Area Food Bank to support furloughed government workers and the DC community.
HOW YOU CAN HELP:
Donate online or in person!
Bring unexpired, non-perishable items to the designated DC pickleball court in your quadrant of the city.
Drop-off times will be coordinated by each site’s designated coordinators.
Donate online at bit.ly/wdcpfoodbank
MOST NEEDED FOOD ITEMS:
