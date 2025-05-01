Arlington National Cemetery is pleased to invite you to our annual Flowers of Remembrance Day. This is a unique opportunity for visitors to walk across the plaza at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and lay a flower in remembrance. This event is free and flowers will be provided to all visitors. At 10 a.m., Historians will lead a “history talk” about the history of Memorial Day inside the Memorial Amphitheater Bowl. From there, a walking tour will commence, highlighting the Army’s 250 Birthday at 10:30 a.m.