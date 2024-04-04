Flowers After Hours
Thursday, April 11, 2024

4th Street and Pennsylvania Ave, NW
Capital Hill Penn Quarter

National Gallery of Art East Building

Free

About This Event

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the East Building after hours with an exciting Flowers After Hours event! Prepare for an unforgettable celebration of spring and all things floral, where you can experience a kaleidoscope of activities. From captivating dance performances by Emerge 125 to artist demonstrations on the 4th Street Plaza, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Date

Thursday, April 11, 2024 06:00 pm

Location

National Gallery of Art East Building
