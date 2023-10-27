Flower Class – Bloom Craft
Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Flower Class – Bloom Craft

1105 Oronoco Street Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Petal's Edge Floral Design

$100

About This Event

Let your creativity bloom while you learn or practice the art of flower arranging. This flower workshop is perfect for both beginners and experienced enthusiasts. Discover the secrets of creating gorgeous floral arrangements while enjoying a casual and interactive atmosphere.

Our Old Town Alexandria studio is metro accessible and has parking available.

All materials provided.

