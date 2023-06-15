Flow on the Lawn

Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 @ 1:00:pm
Harry Potter Movie at The Modern
The Modern at Art Place
Color Burst ParkMore details
August 1st – Y6 Power
Build strength, focus & flexibility in this uplifting vinyasa class. This workout will take you through a full body and mind experience, leaving you with energy & empowerment. Great for all levels.
The Merriweather District Fit Series is hosted in partnership with local fitness boutiques: F45, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and YogaSix.
What to Bring:
Interestsfitness
