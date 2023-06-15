Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Flow on the Lawn

6000 Merriweather Dr. Columbia, MD
Columbia

Color Burst Park

August 1st – Y6 Power

Build strength, focus & flexibility in this uplifting vinyasa class. This workout will take you through a full body and mind experience, leaving you with energy & empowerment. Great for all levels.

The Merriweather District Fit Series is hosted in partnership with local fitness boutiques: F45, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness and YogaSix.

  • WHEN: Tuesday at 6:30 PM (Please arrive up to 15 minutes early to set up your mat area)
  • WHERE: Color Burst Park, Merriweather District
  • LENGTH: 45-minute classes
  • FREE TO ALL / MUST RSVP IN ADVANCE
  • Everyone participating in these classes MUST complete a Liability Waiver prior to attending the class. If you would like to print a copy and return it when you check in, please click here to download the form. If you are not sure if you have completed the waiver before, please contact YogaSix at 443-718-9063.

What to Bring:

  • Yoga Mat
  • Bottled Water

 

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 06:30 pm

Color Burst Park
