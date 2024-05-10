Fleming’s Ultimate Garage’s 5th Annual Memorial Day Auto Show
Monday, May 27, 2024

Fleming’s Ultimate Garage’s 5th Annual Memorial Day Auto Show

800 Maple Avenue East Vienna, VA 22180
Vienna

Westwood Country Club

Our 5th Annual Auto Show will be held on Memorial Day, May 27th starting at 8:00am. The event is FREE to register/attend, and refreshments will be available for purchase. Trophies will be given out, based on attending audience votes, to the following categories: best in show, best classic, best modern, and people’s choice. Gates open at 7:00am, the show lot will be directly to the RIGHT upon entering the Westwood parking lot. We are excited to see all of our lifelong enthusiasts, and to hopefully meet some new faces as well!

