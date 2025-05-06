FITRow Day of Fitness – Come Get Your Sweat On!

FITRow Day of Fitness: Experience outdoor classes from premier fitness studios and local influencers. Get ready to kick off Summer with a bang! 💥 2025 is the year of focusing on our personal health and well-being so come get your sweat on. Spaces are limited. Classes are free!

Date: Saturday, May 17

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Location: Congressional Plaza

154 Congressional Lane

Rockville, Md. 20852

Schedule:

 9-10 a.m.: Pure Barre Classic – Empower Fusion

 10-11 a.m.: Core Power Yoga – Yoga Sculpt Bodyweight with Caroline B.

 11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Family Fitness- Ace Clark hosts a family friendly bodyweight strength workout for adults, kids, and all fitness levels

 12-1 p.m.: Orangetheory – Outdoor Burn with Coach Robby

 1-2 p.m.: Puppy Yoga: Doggy Noses & Puppy Poses Saving dogs, one yoga class at a time hosted by @doggynosesandyogaposes with @rescuepetconnect

Local lifestyle brand SONDER/SWAY will be offering a $100 J. Crew Factory gift card to any shop at Congressional Plaza. For your chance to win, RSVP to your preferred class(es) AND check-in with your studio. Only those who check in for a class will be eligible for the grand prize. The winner will be chosen at random and notified via email.