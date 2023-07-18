Looking for a fun way to get fit with friends? Join us for bootcamp-style drills + challenging yoga poses during DC Fray + Carlyle Crossing’s instructor-led Fitness Series on Saturdays. Bring along your fitness pals or come to meet new workout buddies in the DMV area. Snacks + drinks are included. Select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

September 9 : Hybrid yoga + bootcamp by YogaSix + BASH Boxing

The first ten attendees to arrive day-of will receive a free DC Fray swag item.