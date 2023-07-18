Official Fray Event

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Fitness Series at Carlyle Crossing: YogaSix + BASH Boxing

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Northern Virginia

Carlyle Crossing Plaza

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15

About This Event

Looking for a fun way to get fit with friends? Join us for bootcamp-style drills + challenging yoga poses during DC Fray + Carlyle Crossing’s instructor-led Fitness Series on Saturdays. Bring along your fitness pals or come to meet new workout buddies in the DMV area. Snacks + drinks are included. Select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

  • August 19: Hybrid yoga + bootcamp by YogaSix + BASH Boxing
  • September 9: Hybrid yoga + bootcamp by YogaSix + BASH Boxing

 

The first ten attendees to arrive day-of will receive a free DC Fray swag item.

Tags

wellnessfitnessOutdoor Activities

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, August 19, 2023 11:00 am

Location

Carlyle Crossing Plaza
View Map