Fitness in the Park

Onelife Fitness and Barracks Row Main Street have teamed together to offer Fitness in the Parks – a series of FREE outdoor fitness classes designed to encourage physical activity and healthy lifestyles. The community can join us all summer long at parks for fun classes like Zumba, yoga, Pilates, kickboxing and more. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to join.

Classes are approximately one hour and are designed for all fitness levels. Our classes are taught by Certified Fitness Instructors. Classes may be canceled due to inclement weather or wet grounds.

Classes are for ages 13 & up. Participants must sign a waiver to participate in each class. There is no guaranteed access to water fountains or restroom facilities at class locations; please come prepared.