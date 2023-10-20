Fit4Mom Class on The Plaza

Join DC Fray + Carlyle Crossing for a fun, 60-minute Stroller Strides class designed for moms with kiddos in tow, brought to us by Fit4Mom Alexandria.

Come exercise with your mom friends, with or without the stroller, and get in a total body conditioning workout consisting of strength training, cardio and core restoration, all while entertaining the little ones with songs, activities and fun! You’ll leave class feeling strong, empowered, connected and energized — no matter your stage of motherhood.