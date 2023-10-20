Official Fray Event

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Fit4Mom Class on The Plaza

2495 Mandeville Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Alexandria

Carlyle Crossing Plaza

Free

About This Event

Join DC Fray + Carlyle Crossing for a fun, 60-minute Stroller Strides class designed for moms with kiddos in tow, brought to us by Fit4Mom Alexandria. 

Come exercise with your mom friends, with or without the stroller, and get in a total body conditioning workout consisting of strength training, cardio and core restoration, all while entertaining the little ones with songs, activities and fun! You’ll leave class feeling strong, empowered, connected and energized — no matter your stage of motherhood.

Saturday, October 28, 2023 11:00 am

Carlyle Crossing Plaza
