Fit @ Potomac Yard // Sunday Afternoon Fitness Series

Join DC Fray + National Landing at Center Park on Sundays from 2-3 p.m. from September 7th through October 26th for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required. Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup below, grab your gear and get ready to work!

New this year, try the Punch Card Prize Program—build a new habit and win prizes at the same time!

Here’s How the Punch Card Program Works!

Receive a blank punch card from a DC Fray staff member when you check in to Fit @ Potomac Yard. Bring your card to every class to collect stamps. Every class attended equals one stamp on your card. The more classes you attend, the more prizes you win!

3 events = Portable Yoga Mat

5 events = Gym Bag

8 events = $50 Kaldi’s Gift Card

*While supplies last. Questions? Email [email protected].

Class Schedule

9/7 – Barre by Pure Barre

9/14 – (Vinyasa) Flow + small Meditation by Core Power Yoga

9/21– Pilates by Onelife Fitness

9/28 – Kickboxing by Onelife Fitness

10/5 – (Vinyasa) Flow +challenging balancing poses by Core Power Yoga

10/12 – Barre by Pure Barre

10/19 – Zumba by Onelife Fitness

10/26 – Group Function Fitness by E60 Fitness

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.

Directions / Parking:

Classes will take place right in front of Kaldi’s Potomac Yard. Street parking is available but limited. Please plan travel accordingly.

Note to Attendees:

Instructors may, at their discretion / ability bring additional equipment to either supplement or supply for the class; however, we strongly encourage all attendees to bring their own sweat towels, water bottles, snacks, and mats (namely for yoga, pilates and barre) or whenever deemed appropriate. Please be mindful of the dates and pack equipment accordingly.

Photography / Video Release:

Staff and photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with the National Landing BID (client) for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future websites, social media pages, print media, etc. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the use of photos and video content that may contain your image and likeness.