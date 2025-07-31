Fit @ Met // Wednesday Morning Fitness Series

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup below, grab your gear and get ready to work.

New this year, try the Punch Card Prize Program—build a new habit and win prizes at the same time!

Here’s How the Punch Card Program Works!

Receive a blank punch card from a DC Fray staff member when you check in to Fit @ Met. Bring your card to every class to collect stamps. Every class attended equals one stamp on your card. The more classes you attend, the more prizes you win!

3 events = Portable Yoga Mat

5 events = Gym Bag

8 events = $50 Commonwealth Joe Gift Card

*While supplies last. Questions? Email [email protected].

Class Schedule

9/3 – Barre by Pure Barre

9/10 – HIIT/Metcon by E60 Fitness

9/17 – Pilates by Onelife Fitness

9/24 – Zumba by Onelife Fitness

10/1 – Yoga by Onelife Fitness

10/8 – Barre by Pure Barre

10/15 – HIIT/Metcon by E60 Fitness

10/22 – Yoga by Core Power Yoga

Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.

Note: Fit @ Met is sponsored by SmartWater Alkaline. All attendees will receive a thirst quenching can of refreshing hydration.

Please note the following:

Instructors may, at their discretion / ability bring additional equipment to either supplement or supply for the class; however, we strongly encourage / recommend that all attendees to bring their own sweat towels, hydration, snacks, and mats (namely for yoga, pilates and barre), whenever deemed appropriate. Please be mindful of the dates and pack accordingly.

Photography / Video Release:

Staff and photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with the National Landing BID (client) for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future websites, social media pages, print media, etc. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the use of photos and video.