FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning F45 Training Class

1330 South Fair Street Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington National Landing Northern Virginia

Metropolitan Park at National Landing

Free

About This Event

Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. from April 10 – May 29 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

April 10: Yoga w/ Onelife Fitness
April 17: Yoga w/ Mind Your Body Oasis
April 24: F45 Pentagon Row
May 1: HIIT/Barre
May 8: Hustle DC
May 15: Cardio Kick w/ Potomac Kemp
May 22: Pilates w/ Mind Your Body Oasis
May 29: Hustle DC

Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.

EventsNational LandingOutdoor Activities

Date

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 08:00 am

Location

