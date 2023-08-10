Official Fray Event

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series: Yoga from OneLife

1330 Fair St. S, Arlington
National Landing

Metropolitan Park

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. from June 21 through September 27 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

  • September 6: Yoga from OneLife
  • September 13: Barre from Healing Barre
  • September 20: HIIT from F45 Pentagon Row
  • September 27: Barre

Also enjoy 10% off your morning pick me up at Commonwealth Joe Coffee after classes for class attendees. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot. 

Tags

fitnessFray eventsNational Landing

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 08:00 am

Location

Metropolitan Park
View Map