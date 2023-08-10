FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series: HIIT from F45 Pentagon Row

Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. from June 21 through September 27 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup:

September 20: HIIT from F45 Pentagon Row

HIIT from F45 Pentagon Row September 27: Barre

Also enjoy 10% off your morning pick me up at Commonwealth Joe Coffee after classes for class attendees. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.