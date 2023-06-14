Official Fray Event

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series: Yoga from Jade Holistic Wellness

1330 Fair St. S, Arlington
National Landing

Metropolitan Park

Free

About This Event

Jumpstart your fitness journey with FIT @ MET: Wednesday Morning Class Series!

Join DC Fray + National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. from June 21 through September 27 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience required! Simply select the class you’re interested in from our lineup: 

  • June 28: Yoga from Jade Holistic Wellness
  • July 5: Boxing from BASH Boxing
  • July 12: HIIT from Brazen Fitness
  • July 19: Yoga from CorePower
  • July 26: HIIT from Orangetheory Fitness Pentagon City

Check back soon for September’s schedule. Spots are limited, so RSVP now to secure your spot.

Date

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 08:00 am

Location

Metropolitan Park
