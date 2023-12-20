First Step in YOUR Journey to Homeownership – FREE Homebuyer Seminar!

Take the FIRST STEP in YOUR Journey to HOMEOWNERSHIP at our FREE Homebuyer Seminar!

Join us at our Bediz Group office in Washington D.C. for an exciting in-person event that will kickstart your journey to homeownership! This FREE homebuyer seminar is designed to provide you with the essential knowledge and tools you need to make your dream of owning a home a reality.

At the seminar, our experienced agent, Tia Francis, will guide you through the entire homebuying process, from your first showing to closing day and Donovan Tyson with Motto Mortgage will also be present to provide insight on mortgage options, programs, and special down payment assistance programs such as HPAP and DC Open Doors that are designed to help make homeownership more affordable! Whether you’re a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade, this event is perfect for you!

Don’t miss out on this valuable opportunity to gain the confidence and knowledge you need to take the first step towards homeownership. Mark your calendars and join us at our Bediz Group office located at 1918 18th St NW in Washington D.C.. See you there!

If you’re unable to attend, but would like to set up a confidential consultation with Tia, she can be reached at 202-441-3894 or [email protected].

Bediz Group is one of the area’s top-producing teams with Keller Williams Capital Properties (main office: 202-243-7700). For more information about Bediz Group, visit bediz.com or follow @bedizgroup on social media!