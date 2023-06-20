First Aid Kit – Palomino Tour at The Anthem

Palomino horses aren’t usually born with the golden coats that they’re eventually known for. Instead, they grow into their striking splendor as the years pass, brandishing these colors with age. In similar fashion, First Aid Kit have grown into the majesty and magic of their sound. The sister duo—Klara and Johanna Söderberg—share stories of heartbreak, happiness, life, and love above a patchwork of natural instrumentation. After quietly amassing over 1 billion streams and counting and earning widespread acclaim, the duo shine like never before on their 2022 fifth full-length, the aptly titled Palomino.

