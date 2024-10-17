Fine Wine, Craft-Brew, and Spirits Tasting Event that Plants Trees!

Please join us for an enjoyable evening tasting a wide variety of wines, spirits, craft micro-brews, and other beverages… all to benefit the trees! We have brought together an impressive collection of companies that are committed to sustainability, and a splendid time is guaranteed for all:

Holistic Spirits – Vodka, Gin

Mt. Pleasant Whiskey – Scotch, Whiskey

Sonor Wines – Rose, White, Red, and Sparkling

Brrokeville Beer Farm – Interdependence IPA, Farm Dog Vienna Lager, Bay Light Lager

ForestPlanet is a 501(c)3 organization that supports large scale, low cost-per-tree reforestation efforts all over the world. We help plant trees where they bring the most benefit to the region’s soil, habitat, the global environment, and local communities.