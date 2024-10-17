Fine Wine, Craft-Brew, and Spirits Tasting Event that Plants Trees!
Friday, October 25, 2024

Fine Wine, Craft-Brew, and Spirits Tasting Event that Plants Trees!

4906 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20016, US

Verified Spirits & Fine Wines

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25 donation, includes yummies from Simply Delicious Desserts and Pete's New Haven Pizza

About This Event

Please join us for an enjoyable evening tasting a wide variety of wines, spirits, craft micro-brews, and other beverages… all to benefit the trees! We have brought together an impressive collection of companies that are committed to sustainability, and a splendid time is guaranteed for all:

Holistic Spirits – Vodka, Gin
Mt. Pleasant Whiskey – Scotch, Whiskey
Sonor Wines – Rose, White, Red, and Sparkling
Brrokeville Beer Farm – Interdependence IPA, Farm Dog Vienna Lager, Bay Light Lager

ForestPlanet is a 501(c)3 organization that supports large scale, low cost-per-tree reforestation efforts all over the world. We help plant trees where they bring the most benefit to the region’s soil, habitat, the global environment, and local communities.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, October 25, 2024 05:00 pm
Doors open at 05:00 pm

Location

Verified Spirits & Fine Wines
View Map