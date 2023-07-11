Find Your Wine by Drink the District The Academy

Play a Game while tasting 12 Wines. Nibble on the complementary Grazing Board full of cheeses, snacks and charcuterie while you listen to music that goes along with the tasting’s theme!

The game is guessing which wines are Value Brands and which are pricier options. You never know which way your taste buds will take you. Guess all the price levels correctly on your game card & you will be entered into a raffle to win your favorite bottle of the day or free tickets to an upcoming Academy event.

Find a Wine you love and you can purchase a full glass at the bar or purchase the bottle or 12 to take home with you after the event or to pick up later.

Discounts are available for full cases purchased.

Discounted tickets are available when combined with an Academy Class! For questions about this offer, please email [email protected].