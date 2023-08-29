Final Weekend of “Look Here” Installation

“Look Here” is a constellation of reflective fractals that visitors encounter on the oval ramp that fills the National Building Museum’s Great Hall. Overhead are three oversized mirrored elements resembling fortune-teller toys, whimsical folded paper playthings beloved by generations of kids. The reflection of the Museum’s interior, the constant movement of the prismatic elements, and the changing sun create a spectacular contemplative space during the day and a lively entertainment space at night.

As visitors make their way along the ramp, they encounter iconic images of activist gatherings in Washington, DC such as the 1963 March on Washington, which marks its 60th anniversary this August. The photos underscore the idea that Washington was designed to not only house the seat of government but to be a physical representation of democratic ideals and beliefs. It furthers Reddy’s philosophy that buildings and landscapes impact how we feel and, in turn, shape our society.

Visit before this installation ends on September 4, 2023.