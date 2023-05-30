Final Day: “Above Below Water”

Culture House presents a group exhibition ABOVE BELOW WATER—featuring the artists Monica Jahan Bose, Noël Kassewitz, Andrea Limauro, Benny Starr, and Sarah Cameron Sunde—- who take a deeper look at the current global climate change crisis related to rising sea levels, culture, and how we stay connected. From Bangladesh to Anacostia, New Zealand to South Carolina, each piece explores both process and the outcome, weaving together who and what belongs with us now and in the future. ABOVE BELOW WATER is part of DC Flood Awareness Week and sponsored by the Department of Energy and Environment.

As part of the opening reception, on June 2, Sarah Cameron Sunde will lead a short walk to connect with the local body of water to mark the high tide. Anyone is welcome to join for the short walk ritual at 7:15 pm or hear about it when they return to the gallery. All five artists will be in conversation about water and art on Sunday, June 11 for the ABOVE BELOW WATER Artist Talk. All events are open to the public.