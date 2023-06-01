Film Screening

As part of the new documentary film festival DC/DOX, Eaton will host a line-up of screenings in its in-house cinema over the festival’s inaugural weekend June 15th- June 18th. The hotel will screen an array of feature documentaries and collections of documentary shorts, in addition to serving as the exclusive screening partner of DC/DOX series DC/Frame, a series of curated short documentary films that give spotlight to D.C. specific stories.