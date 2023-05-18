Film Screening + Discussion: “The Six: The Untold Story of RMS Titanic’s Chinese Passengers”

Join The China Folk House for a screening of award-winning documentary “The Six,” an extraordinary story of the Titanic’s Chinese survivors and their perseverance in the face of racism and anti-immigration policy that still reverberates today. A discussion with the film’s co-creator and lead researcher, Steven Schwankert will follow.

Light refreshments, catered by award-winning chef Peter Chang, will be provided. All ticket sales will go towards promoting the construction of essential facilities and program development at the China Folk House site.

The screening will take place in the same space as our specially curated China Folk House exhibition and Contemporary Gallery Kunming’s Fields of Being: Traditions of Yunnan Architecture exhibition. Come for the screening and visit our exhibit while you are there!

When: Friday May 19th from 6:00-9:00 PM

5:45 PM Doors Open

6:30-8:15 PM Film Screening

8:15-9:00 PM Discussion with Steven Schwankert

For more info about the FREE Exhbition now through May 22 visit: https://fieldsofbeing.eventbrite.com