Fierceness Served!: Film Screening + Conversation

“Fierceness Served! The ENIKAlley Coffeehouse” focuses on the history of The Coffeehouse, which was home to a vibrant community of Black LGBT artists and activists in Washington, DC during the 1980s. A renovated carriage house, The Coffeehouse served as a venue for poets, songwriters, and other performers, and a meeting space for political organizations. The documentary highlights the work of Coffeehouse artists by using archival footage, audio clips, publicity materials, academic articles, and reviews. Interviews with surviving members of the community, as well as people who supported this thriving arts movement, are also included. Fierceness Served! provides a snapshot of Washington DC as seen through the lenses of Black LGBT art, experience, and history. Following the film screening, Maleke Glee, Executive Director of STABLE, will be in conversation with Wayson R. Jones and Christopher Prince.