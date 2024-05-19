Each year, over 1,000 cities around the world throw citywide music celebrations around the summer solstice. It all started 42 years ago in France, when the Ministry of Culture imagined a day where free, live music would be everywhere: street corners and parks, rooftops and gardens, storefronts, and mountaintops. And, unlike a typical music festival, anyone and everyone would be invited to join and play music and host performances. It is called Fête De La Musique. In French, the name means both “festival of music” and “make music!” Fête de la Musique-World Music Day celebrates the start of the summer season and music of all genres and backgrounds.

Come and join us for this year’s first ever edition in the commercial district of Georgetown – DC’s most historic neighborhood! The Georgetown BID is partnering with the Embassy of France-Villa Albertine in hosting the 2024 Fête De La Musique-World Music Day and are calling for singers, church choirs, jazz combos, rock bands, glee clubs, MCs, marching bands, mariachis, and every other kind of musician, of any age or skill level, to apply to perform and join in the spirit of the Fête de la Musique at locations throughout the commercial district of Georgetown or at one of three stages at La Maison Française.