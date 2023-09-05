Festival of India – Diwali Mela

Every year, the Indian Cultural Association organizes unique programs of Indian classical dance and music, folk music and dance, and drama in many Indian languages by professionals and professionally trained artists. India’s vibrant culture is an amalgamation of religions, festivals, food, art, crafts, dance, music, and much more. India has always been known for its customs of hospitality and the country stands out for the warmth in its interactions and the joy in its festivities.

The festivals are an immersive environment that salutes history, embraces globalization, and celebrates communities. Many health and wellness practices that are now common in the U.S., such as yoga, meditation, and vegetarian eating, reflect the cultural influences of India. We invite you to embark on this adventure with your family and friends, where you savor the bits and bites from all over India.​

Indian- Americans are the largest immigrant minority in Howard County.