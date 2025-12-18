Feast of the 7 Fishes 2025
Thursday, December 25, 2025

Feast of the 7 Fishes 2025

1340 4th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002

Masseria

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Celebrate the Christmas season with our annual Feast of the 7 Fishes. Our culinary team sources the most exquisite and unique treasures from the seas as we share the joy of this quintessential Italian tradition.

Your pre-paid reservation includes the 5-course tasting menu; a 20% service fee will be added to the final bill. Although the menu is set, we do our best to accommodate most dietary restrictions and allergies.

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, December 25, 2025 12:00 am

Location

Masseria
View Map