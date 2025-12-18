Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 @ 11:59:pm
Thursday, December 25, 2025
Feast of the 7 Fishes 2025
1340 4th Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
MasseriaMore details
About This Event
Celebrate the Christmas season with our annual Feast of the 7 Fishes. Our culinary team sources the most exquisite and unique treasures from the seas as we share the joy of this quintessential Italian tradition.
Your pre-paid reservation includes the 5-course tasting menu; a 20% service fee will be added to the final bill. Although the menu is set, we do our best to accommodate most dietary restrictions and allergies.
