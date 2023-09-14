Fat Ham at Studio Theatre

Hamlet, but with more barbeque and disco. Swapping a Danish castle for a North Carolina BBQ pit, Fat Ham remakes Shakespeare’s story of murder and revenge into what the New York Times calls “a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy.” Juicy, a Black queer Southern kid, has a lot on his plate already when his father’s ghost shows up, demanding vengeance. As generations clash at the family’s backyard barbeque, Juicy must face the legacies of violence he’s been raised with and shape the man he wants to be in James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play fresh from its Tony-nominated Broadway run. Playing October 25-December 4