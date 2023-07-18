FANCY: Queens of Country Party

This is for the 9 to 5 workin’ girls with a calling from another era who just want something a little classic.

Let your spirit fly free in Rainbowland as we celebrate the music of Reba, Dolly, Shania, The Chicks, Faith, Trisha, Martina, Tanya, Loretta, Miranda, Carrie, Kacey, The Chicks, Sheryl, Wynonna, and more!

Fancy won’t let you down, so wrangle your country-diva dancing queens and come party!