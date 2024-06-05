Family Fun & Resource Fair

Join us for a day filled with valuable resources, activities and guidance to help empower you and your loved ones. From locating transportation vouchers, finding appropriate therapy styles for you, job, trade and internship opportunities, learn how to master the art of interviewing & publc speaking along with other essential life skills. We’ve got you covered!

Dive into our pop-up used clothing boutique for free gently used clothing and toys, where you can find treasures for the whole family! Relax and unwind in our art therapy sessions, perfect for bonding and self-expression.

Get ready to groove to some music, eat food, jump on a moon bounce, play games and discover even more surprises waiting for you at our event! Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to connect, learn, and have a blast with Divine Counseling LLC. See you there! All free, not including Vendor Booths.