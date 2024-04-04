Family Fun Festival
Sunday, April 14, 2024

Family Fun Festival

7600 Flower Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Takoma Park

Washington Adventist University

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

The annual Family Fun Festival takes place on the campus of Washington Adventist University, offering a delightful experience for families. This beloved event features an array of attractions, including delicious food from local restaurants, live music performances, children’s entertainment, and showcases from local businesses. With over a decade of history, WAU’s Family Fun Festival has become a cherished tradition in the local community, providing wholesome entertainment for all ages!

Tags

EventsOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Sunday, April 14, 2024 12:00 pm

Location

Washington Adventist University
View Map