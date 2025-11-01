Family Fun Day
About This Event

Family Fun Day with Mr. Rob! Mr. Rob is a performer and music educator, who specializes in early childhood music education. Mr. Rob uses his performance experience to create highly engaging and interactive music education experiences.

Family Fun Day includes interactive performances led by Mr. Rob, crafting stations, and other exciting surprises. This event is generously funded by the Capitol Hill Community Foundation.

 

