Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Atlas Performing Arts CenterMore details
Family Fun Day with Mr. Rob! Mr. Rob is a performer and music educator, who specializes in early childhood music education. Mr. Rob uses his performance experience to create highly engaging and interactive music education experiences.
Family Fun Day includes interactive performances led by Mr. Rob, crafting stations, and other exciting surprises. This event is generously funded by the Capitol Hill Community Foundation.
