Family Field Day

Join us for a lively and joy-filled afternoon designed with families in mind. Reservoir Recess brings together playful activities, music, and community connection.

– Music by DJ Kat will keep the energy high with feel-good summer vibes.

– Family-friendly fun includes live caricature artists, a balloon artist, face painting, a sidewalk chalk art zone, and hands-on crafting at our activity station.

– Wellness reset: Join Four Pilates for a free 45-minute mat Pilates class at 3PM near the fountain — all levels welcome!

– Dog-friendly fun with treats from Spoil Me Rotten Dog Biscuit Company — bring your pup and let them join in the experience.

– Delicious eats from local favorites Captain Cookie and Dos Carnales Tacos

– Lawn games and outdoor play for all ages, and more!

Weather permitting.