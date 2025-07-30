Family Field Day

Saturday, April 5th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
Move & Bloom at Bridge District
FrayLife Rec at Bridge District
Reservoir Park (McMillan) Community Center and ParkMore details
Join us for a lively and joy-filled afternoon designed with families in mind. Reservoir Recess brings together playful activities, music, and community connection.
– Music by DJ Kat will keep the energy high with feel-good summer vibes.
– Family-friendly fun includes live caricature artists, a balloon artist, face painting, a sidewalk chalk art zone, and hands-on crafting at our activity station.
– Wellness reset: Join Four Pilates for a free 45-minute mat Pilates class at 3PM near the fountain — all levels welcome!
– Dog-friendly fun with treats from Spoil Me Rotten Dog Biscuit Company — bring your pup and let them join in the experience.
– Delicious eats from local favorites Captain Cookie and Dos Carnales Tacos
– Lawn games and outdoor play for all ages, and more!
Weather permitting.
InterestsEvents, Outdoor Activities, Pets, Puzzles and Games
NeighborhoodBloomingdale // Eckington
