Family Field Day
Saturday, August 2, 2025

Family Field Day

10 Lower Service Court NW, Washington, DC 20001
Bloomingdale // Eckington

Reservoir Park (McMillan) Community Center and Park

Free

About This Event

Join us for a lively and joy-filled afternoon designed with families in mind. Reservoir Recess brings together playful activities, music, and community connection.

– Music by DJ Kat will keep the energy high with feel-good summer vibes.
– Family-friendly fun includes live caricature artists, a balloon artist, face painting, a sidewalk chalk art zone, and hands-on crafting at our activity station.
– Wellness reset: Join Four Pilates for a free 45-minute mat Pilates class at 3PM near the fountain — all levels welcome!
– Dog-friendly fun with treats from Spoil Me Rotten Dog Biscuit Company — bring your pup and let them join in the experience.
– Delicious eats from local favorites Captain Cookie and Dos Carnales Tacos
– Lawn games and outdoor play for all ages, and more!

Weather permitting.

Date

Saturday, August 2, 2025 12:00 pm

Location

Reservoir Park (McMillan) Community Center and Park
