Friday, October 3, 2025

600 14th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005

The Hamilton Live

FALLIN’ FREE – A TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY

Fallin’ Free is the ultimate tribute to the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers featuring music by Scott Kurt. From the early hits like “Breakdown” and “American Girl” to his solo masterpiece album “Wildflowers”, you will find yourself singing along to all these amazing songs.

This award winning band is made up from some of the top musicians in the Mid-Atlantic, whose members have toured the world from Europe to Japan and all across the USA. Their mission is to keep the music and spirit of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers alive and well for many years to come!

Friday, October 3, 2025 08:00 pm
Doors open at 6:30pm

The Hamilton Live
