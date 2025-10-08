Celebrate the return of Fall Into Fashion: Alexandria Days, a neighborhood-wide event presented by the Old Town Boutique Community on Saturday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Featuring 30+ independently owned boutiques, the day invites shoppers and neighbors to enjoy exclusive fall collections, interactive in-store experiences, seasonal bites and sips, and Instagram-worthy moments that highlight Old Town as a destination for style and lifestyle. Reviving the beloved Alexandria Days tradition—first launched in 1959 to champion small businesses—the event reimagines this historic initiative with fresh, creative programming that showcases the best of Old Town’s fashion, food, and community spirit.