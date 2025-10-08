Fall Into Fashion: Alexandria Days
Saturday, October 11, 2025

Fall Into Fashion: Alexandria Days

Old Town Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria

More details
Add to Calendar

Free to attend

About This Event

Celebrate the return of Fall Into Fashion: Alexandria Days, a neighborhood-wide event presented by the Old Town Boutique Community on Saturday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Featuring 30+ independently owned boutiques, the day invites shoppers and neighbors to enjoy exclusive fall collections, interactive in-store experiences, seasonal bites and sips, and Instagram-worthy moments that highlight Old Town as a destination for style and lifestyle. Reviving the beloved Alexandria Days tradition—first launched in 1959 to champion small businesses—the event reimagines this historic initiative with fresh, creative programming that showcases the best of Old Town’s fashion, food, and community spirit.

Tags

EventsStyle

Interests

,

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, October 11, 2025 10:00 am

Location

Old Town Alexandria
View Map