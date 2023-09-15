Monday, November 6, 2023

Fall Fun at Rock Hill Orchard & Woodbourne Creamery

28600 Ridge Rd. Mt Airy, MD
MD

The working farm — which has nearly 30 varieties of apples — also lets you watch cows being milked, and you can pet them, too. The market sells milk from the farm’s cows, homemade ice cream and apple cider doughnuts. Also, check out the pumpkin patch and cannon

Monday, November 6, 2023 10:00 am

