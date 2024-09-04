Fall Festival 2024
Saturday, September 28, 2024

Fall Festival 2024

140 Rock Creek Church Road Northwest
Petworth

The Armed Forces Retirement Home DC

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Come to our annual Fall Fun Festival at the Armed Forces Retirement Home! Now in our tenth year you can expect food trucks, live music, kids games, craft beer, and laughter. Enter at the corner of Randolph St NW and Rock Creek Church Rd NW.

PLEASE CONSIDER VOLUNTEERING WITH US! Signup at button below or contact Christine Thompson at [email protected]

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 28, 2024 01:00 pm

Location

The Armed Forces Retirement Home DC
View Map