Fall Festival 2024

Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
The Armed Forces Retirement Home DCMore details
Come to our annual Fall Fun Festival at the Armed Forces Retirement Home! Now in our tenth year you can expect food trucks, live music, kids games, craft beer, and laughter. Enter at the corner of Randolph St NW and Rock Creek Church Rd NW.
PLEASE CONSIDER VOLUNTEERING WITH US! Signup at button below or contact Christine Thompson at [email protected]
