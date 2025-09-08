Fall Family Breakfast
Saturday, October 25, 2025

36138 Little River Turnpike Middleburg, VA 20117 United States

Lost Barrel Brewing

About This Event

Join us for a cozy, family-friendly morning at Lost Barrel Brewing on Saturday, October 25th from 9 AM – 11 AM! Celebrate the season with delicious fun breakfast items and specials, festive kids’ fall activities, and high-resolution family photos taken in front of our stunning autumn backdrop.
🎟 Tickets are $10 per guest of any age and include:
✔ Reserved table for your group
✔ 3–5 professional family photos to cherish
✔ Access to all fall-themed activities and fun!
Space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot early.
📩 For tickets and more information, email us at [email protected].
Don’t miss this chance to sip, savor, and celebrate fall with your loved ones—only at Lost Barrel Brewing!
Fall Breakfast Menu
7” Round Belgian Waffle $7.50
with maple syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles
Scratch-made Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls $6
Create-Your-Own Omelet (3 eggs) $8
Toppings: Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese
Skillet Potatoes $4.50
red bliss potatoes, sautéed onions, diced red peppers, diced scallions, seasoned with smoked paprika, garlic and coriander
Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon (5 Pcs.) $7
Bagel & Topping (Cream Cheese, Butter or Jelly) $5

Date

Saturday, October 25, 2025 09:00 am

Location

Lost Barrel Brewing
