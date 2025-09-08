Fall Family Breakfast

Join us for a cozy, family-friendly morning at Lost Barrel Brewing on Saturday, October 25th from 9 AM – 11 AM! Celebrate the season with delicious fun breakfast items and specials, festive kids’ fall activities, and high-resolution family photos taken in front of our stunning autumn backdrop.







Tickets are $10 per guest of any age and include:Reserved table for your group3–5 professional family photos to cherishAccess to all fall-themed activities and fun!



Space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot early.For tickets and more information, email us at [email protected]

Don’t miss this chance to sip, savor, and celebrate fall with your loved ones—only at Lost Barrel Brewing!

Fall Breakfast Menu

7” Round Belgian Waffle $7.50

with maple syrup, whipped cream, and sprinkles

Scratch-made Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls $6

Create-Your-Own Omelet (3 eggs) $8

Toppings: Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Skillet Potatoes $4.50

red bliss potatoes, sautéed onions, diced red peppers, diced scallions, seasoned with smoked paprika, garlic and coriander

Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon (5 Pcs.) $7