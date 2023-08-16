Fall CiNoMatic Movie Series at Alethia Tanner Park

The NoMa BID’s outdoor movie series at Alethia Tanner Park is back for another exciting series of films! CiNoMatic returns this fall on Wednesdays from September 13 to October 11. Whether you plan to join us for the first time or are a regular CiNoMatic moviegoer, we’re looking to you to help us launch a stellar slate of movies.

The theme of this fall’s CiNoMatic season is Art & Soul: a celebration of the arts in all forms. From singing and dancing to epic circus performances, this season is sure to be a hit!