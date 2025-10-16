Fall Capital Rare Book Fair
Saturday, October 25, 2025

Fall Capital Rare Book Fair

1135 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
Downtown

University Club

Given the current government shutdown, federal workers will receive a 50% on entry to the fair. Full-price tickets cost $20, students are $15 and under 16s go free.

About This Event

The Fall Capital Rare Book Fair will debut at the University Club from October 25th to 26th, featuring over a dozen booksellers from across the country. The fair will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday.

The fair will take place in conjunction with a series of panels and social activities as part of DC’s first book collecting festival.

For more information and tickets: https://finefairs.com/collecting-festival%2C-dc

Date

Saturday, October 25, 2025 11:00 am
Doors open at 11:00 am

Location

University Club
