University Club
The Fall Capital Rare Book Fair will debut at the University Club from October 25th to 26th, featuring over a dozen booksellers from across the country. The fair will be open from 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday and 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday.
Given the current government shutdown, federal workers will receive a 50% on entry to the fair. Full-price tickets cost $20, students are $15 and under 16s go free.
The fair will take place in conjunction with a series of panels and social activities as part of DC’s first book collecting festival.
For more information and tickets: https://finefairs.com/collecting-festival%2C-dc