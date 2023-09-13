Fall 2023 Bootcamp

Beginning on Monday, September 25, Rosslyn’s favorite fitness series will return to Gateway Park for four weeks on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m.

An hour-long full body HIIT workout, Boot Camp with Coach Vic will have you burning calories and getting stronger, with no equipment needed, using only your body weight to get fit this fall! This workout is designed with all fitness levels in mind by having easy modifications available for each exercise. Boot Camp is just $35 to participate in the entire eight-class series, so pre-register to join and secure your spot!