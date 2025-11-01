Faith & Culture Unite Us

St. Tamar Georgian Orthodox Church – Cultural Performance in Washington, D.C.

St. Tamar Georgian Orthodox Church in Washington, D.C. is proud to announce a special cultural performance in the nation’s capital, dedicated to sharing and celebrating the rich heritage of Georgia. This event is more than an artistic showcase—it is a heartfelt initiative to unite faith, culture, and community, while raising awareness and support for our parish.

Georgia, a country with centuries-old traditions at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, is known for its unique polyphonic singing, vibrant dances, deep Christian faith, and renowned hospitality. Through this performance, audiences will experience the beauty of Georgian culture firsthand—whether it be through stirring music, graceful movement, or the living expression of spiritual traditions passed down from generation to generation.

Our mission is to open the doors of Georgian culture not only to our local Georgian community but also to our American friends and neighbors in Washington, D.C. This performance will create a space where Georgians and non-Georgians alike can come together, discover the depth of our traditions, and strengthen bonds of friendship and understanding. It is an opportunity to showcase the profound connection between faith and culture, which continues to inspire and sustain our community both in Georgia and in the diaspora.

At its core, this event is also a step forward in our broader promotional campaign to bring greater visibility to St. Tamar Georgian Orthodox Church. By supporting this performance, attendees are not only enjoying a vibrant cultural celebration but also contributing to the future growth and stability of our parish. The church serves as both a spiritual home and cultural anchor for Georgians living in the United States, preserving our identity while also enriching the diverse fabric of Washington, D.C.

Following the performance, we will host a warm and welcoming reception. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and speak with church leadership, connect with the talented performers, and share fellowship with other guests. As part of this reception, we will offer Georgian wine—an essential element of our heritage and a symbol of hospitality that has been central to Georgian traditions for over 8,000 years. This experience will allow guests to taste and enjoy one of the most treasured aspects of Georgian culture while building friendships and community ties.

We invite you to join us for this memorable evening, to witness the spirit of Georgia come alive on stage, and to stand with us as we honor our faith, heritage, and community. Together, through culture and fellowship, we will strengthen the foundation of St. Tamar Georgian Orthodox Church and ensure that our traditions continue to thrive for generations to come.