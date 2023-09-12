Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
It’s time to clean haus!
DOMINGØ PRESENTA:
Fabulosé 🌈 🫧
🌹 A Latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad! 🌹
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd. Doors at 11PM | $10 ($15 at door)
This is a Latiné party with an all latiné cast spanning various genres of drag and cultures.
We promise you’ve never had this many flavors of latiné greatness in one show 🥵 Kings, queens, and things will be representing their culture with drag under one roof at DC9 Nightclub for a night pa la cultura!!
Co-hosted by Lady Jay & Wait! Don’t Do It! Podcast, we will be delivering an immersive party with all latin music, performances, and fundraising to slay into Latine Heritage Month!
Performances by:
Oquidea Blue
Dirty Sanchez
Haus Of What!
Jayzeer Shantey
Mari Con Carne
Angel Majesty
Whoreslina
Arma Dura
Thunderboi Tsai
Darcy DLC
Labi Anna
Flirty Rico
Indiana Bones
WITH MUSIC BY DJ Cybersyn & KRISTY LA RAT
InterestsDance, Artists, Performing arts, LGBTQIA
NeighborhoodU Street
