It’s time to clean haus!

DOMINGØ PRESENTA:

Fabulosé 🌈 🫧

🌹 A Latiné drag show and dance party celebrating the rich and vast diaspora of latinidad! 🌹

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23rd. Doors at 11PM | $10 ($15 at door)

This is a Latiné party with an all latiné cast spanning various genres of drag and cultures.

We promise you’ve never had this many flavors of latiné greatness in one show 🥵 Kings, queens, and things will be representing their culture with drag under one roof at DC9 Nightclub for a night pa la cultura!!

Co-hosted by Lady Jay & Wait! Don’t Do It! Podcast, we will be delivering an immersive party with all latin music, performances, and fundraising to slay into Latine Heritage Month!

Performances by:

Oquidea Blue

Dirty Sanchez

Haus Of What!

Jayzeer Shantey

Mari Con Carne

Angel Majesty

Whoreslina

Arma Dura

Thunderboi Tsai

Darcy DLC

Labi Anna

Flirty Rico

Indiana Bones

WITH MUSIC BY DJ Cybersyn & KRISTY LA RAT