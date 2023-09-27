Extended Play with DJ Dez Andrés

Andrés aka DJ Dez aka The Drummer from Detroit joins us for a day party in an intimate, open-air loading dock in NE DC, with a custom Danley soundsystem. Guests are asked to adhere to the Extended Play code of conduct to help maintain the vibe:

* No non-consensual touching, harassment or leering

* No hate speech or bigotry

* No requests or crowding the DJ booth

* Be mindful of personal space on the dancefloor

* Clean up after yourself

* Tip your bartenders

Venue is covered and event will take place rain or shine.

Advance tickets highly recommended, as capacity will be limited to maintain the space and vibe and we cannot guarantee tickets at the door.

Must be 21+ to attend.

Presented by Bass Support and Real Feel Records