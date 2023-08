EXPO is a collaborative project created by native Washingtonian artists, Tina Carzon and Colletta “Coco” Paylor, to generate an artistic space for underrepresented BIPOC who are femme, and non-binary/queer folks in the DMV area. EXPO’s focus is to exhibit artists in the DMV (DC/Maryland/Virginia), showcasing mixed media such as the following art mediums, but not limited to; photography, painting, and linoleum printmaking. This event will be located in Washington, D.C. to highlight the importance of BIPOC and the LGBTQ+ community, bringing awareness to their work in the arts.



This year, EXPO would like to explore “Self-Care vs. Self-Preservation”, examining how non-white artists conserve themselves and their practices within these evolving times.