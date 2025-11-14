Explore! Winter Wonderland at Art Place Fort Totten

Join us at the Explore! Children’s Museum (formerly the Art Place library) for our first annual holiday vendor market! Our immersive activations will give guests the opportunity to construct a gingerbread house or decorate their own ornaments, while listening to the holiday themed music from our DJ. There will be arts & crafts, photo opps, festive bites, games and activities, and hot chocolate served on site.

Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly sweater and win a special prize for best in show. To top it off, adult attendees can engage in an instructor-led painting session, while connecting with others in their community and sharing the holiday spirit.

The Features:

Photos Ops

Hot Chocolate Station

Arts & Crafts

Adults Painting Session 1 // 1:45pm to 2:30pm

Adults Painting Session 2 // 2:45pm to 3:30pm

Live DJ

Winter Games

Ugly Sweater Competition at 2:40pm!

& MORE!

This event is FREE with RSVP.