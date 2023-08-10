ExPats Theatre: Scorched

After their mother’s death, the adult twins Simon and Janine are asked to search for their father and brother in an unnamed Middle Eastern country. As each of them navigates the clues left behind, they discover their mother got pregnant as a teenager and had to give up the child. Mother Nawal spent her lifetime searching for this son while navigating a country torn apart by civil war. As the narrative comes to a dramatic conclusion, Lebanese-Quebecois playwright Wajdi Mouawad uses the search to tell the story of a family’s efforts to come to grips with its past.