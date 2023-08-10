Sunday, October 15, 2023

ExPats Theatre: Scorched

1333 H St. NE, DC

Atlas Performing Arts Center

Free+

After their mother’s death, the adult twins Simon and Janine are asked to search for their father and brother in an unnamed Middle Eastern country. As each of them navigates the clues left behind, they discover their mother got pregnant as a teenager and had to give up the child. Mother Nawal spent her lifetime searching for this son while navigating a country torn apart by civil war. As the narrative comes to a dramatic conclusion, Lebanese-Quebecois playwright Wajdi Mouawad uses the search to tell the story of a family’s efforts to come to grips with its past.

Performing arts

Sunday, October 15, 2023 02:30 pm

Atlas Performing Arts Center
