Tuesday, October 3, 2023

“Evita” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

610 F St. NW, DC
Penn Quarter

Shakespeare Theatre Company

Sammi Cannold (Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 Hollywood & Entertainment) helms this groundbreaking revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Tony Award-winning rock opera. In a production The Boston Globe hails as “EXCEPTIONAL…A new generation’s take on Evita,” the story of Eva Perón’s meteoric rise to First Lady of Argentina is brought to life with heart and spectacle.

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 07:30 pm

Shakespeare Theatre Company
